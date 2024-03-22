With around five million books sold, Carry Slee is one of the most successful children's book authors in our country. Young readers recognize themselves in her stories about growing up, where she does not shy away from real life themes. Over the years, Carry Slee came to realize that her own childhood was far from simple. In her most recent book for adults – 'My Boy' – she reminisces about her father and how she did absolutely everything to get recognition from him: her father wanted a son and raised her as a boy. She talks to Pieter van der Wielen about becoming who you really are, regardless of what others expect of you. About how a bad childhood is not just black and white, and that despite that she still loves her father and has been able to forgive him. And about how writing – and finding her great love Elles – saved her life.

