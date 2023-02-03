The book American Psycho made him world famous in one fell swoop in the early 1990s, ‘notoriously unloved’, as Bret Easton Ellis calls it. The enfant terrible of American literature wrote a new novel – Shards – about his teenage years. With Pieter van der Wielen he talks about the freedom of the 80s and always feeling like an outcast, being canceled before the word even existed, the hard hand of his father and how he forgave him by writing a book . And: about how writers are actually no different from serial killers.

