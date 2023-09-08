2023 is the hottest summer ever recorded and CO2 emissions are only increasing. The short version: we are doomed. To better relate to the ecological catastrophe in which we find ourselves, it helps to embrace our ‘mortality’, argues philosopher Lisa Doeland. She wrote the book there Apocalypsophy about. She talks to Pieter van der Wielen about dangerous ‘green fantasies’ that divert our attention. About CO2 reduction as a fetish and solar panels as a privilege. About the usefulness of hope (gives energy) and despair (gives sense of reality). And about how awareness of our own ‘edibility’ can help us to behave better.

Presentation: Pieter van der Wielen Editorial: Mira Sea Merchant mix: Audio chief Music: Rufus van Baardwijk Photo: Noemi Perez