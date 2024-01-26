Corine Koole has been writing about love for twenty years, and yet she never gets bored. “The longer I work on the subject, the more colors and nuances I see in people's desires and needs.” She talks to Pieter van der Wielen about her latest book, Late Love, in which she interviews people over fifty about love and intimacy. The cliché that the need for this decreases in people as they get older turns out to be incorrect: they know very well what they want. And she shares the lessons and laws she has learned by interviewing so many different people about love over the past twenty, such as the importance of loyalty to each other in long relationships, allowing each other 'your own thing' and wanting to understand each other. How modern forms of love – such as polyamory – help to look deep into the eyes of jealousy and desires. And: how falling in love is a kind of drug. “You always have a choice to go along with it or not.”

Presentation: Pieter van der Wielen Editorial: Mira Sea Trader Mixing: Audio chief Music: Rufus van Baardwijk Photo: Frank Rider