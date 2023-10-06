‘Compliments are shared in public, criticism one on one.’ And: ‘Don’t say you’re too busy, you’ll soon start to believe it yourself.’ Former general Peter van Uhm was the highest general in our country, and led about 60,000 people, sometimes in dangerous situations. In the book ‘Notes from a General’ he shares his most important life lessons – he prefers to call them ‘wet words’. Van Uhm talks to Pieter van der Wielen about guilt versus responsibility when it comes to military missions. About how camaraderie is the square of friendship. And about how, to this day, he doesn’t know if he has the ‘greatness’ to forgive his son’s murderer.

