War, climate crisis, political unrest: there was little to be cheerful about in 2023, yet Roué Verveer always is. He has turned it into a true philosophy of life, which he spreads with his cabaret shows and two self-help books. In the near future he will present 'A Very Funny Christmas', a Christmas show to keep smiling even in the dark days. In Het Uur he talks to Pieter van der Wielen about growing up in Suriname in the troubled eighties, and how he learned to always carry on. About Surinamese parenting versus Dutch parenting and about how to keep a relationship fun and exciting. Problems cannot always be avoided, but you can learn to put things into perspective. 'Is the world really that bad? Don't we also want to look at the beautiful things?'

