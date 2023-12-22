“I don't like those polished images and that everyone has to look perfect.” As editor-in-chief of Linda.meiden, Mandy Woelkens wants to show the real person. The magazine maker and presenter talks to Pieter van der Wielen about the challenges of growing up with the image created by social media. About the importance of giving each other space and listening, especially when there are differences. About how her parents taught her to try just a little harder than 'just' and about her relentless optimism and resilience. “If I fall or collide, there is always the choice: get up and keep going.”

