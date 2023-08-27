Home page politics

The image of the strong man: Experts estimate the importance of warlord Ramzan Kadyrov in Russia to be less than he might think of himself (symbolic image) © Head of Chechen Republic/Imago

The Wagner mercenaries are looking for their new army leader – perhaps the Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov is now seizing power. Experts doubt that.

Grozny – His nemesis Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to be dead, and several thousand of its fighters are waiting for a new command. For Ramzan Kadyrov, that could mean becoming a new strongman alongside Vladimir Putin. Until now, the Chechen warlord had been known for atrocities against civilians and military failures. Perhaps he feels strong enough to fill Prigozhin’s void; but he is said to have other goals.

Dog loyalty: Kadyrov is unshakeable with Putin

Experts consider him militarily incapable anyway, as has been repeatedly read in the past. After all, his big plus is his unshakeable loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has made him distance himself even further from Yevgeny Prigozhin since the summer of this year. In the Russian state short message service, Ramzan Kadyrov described Prigozhin’s coup in June 2023 as “a heinous treason”. Alongside the Wagner mercenaries, Kadyrov is the second major warlord to Ukraine war involved. Compared to Wagner, the almost 50-year-old Chechen is a small fish: the American news website Daily Beast estimates his militia at 9,000 fighters. It is even partially integrated into the Russian National Guard and thus operates far less autonomously than the Wagner troops.

Military failures: Kadyrov’s forces make many failures

As part of the Raid on Ukraine in early 2022 Kadyrov’s troops had been assigned delicate tasks: an assassination attempt on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the capture of Mariupol and the Azov steel factory there. Kadyrov’s men missed all targets. Kadyrov’s men also cut a bad figure as a vanguard in the storming of Kiev. His troops have shown themselves to be more like guerrilla warriors and a threat to Ukrainian civilians.

Profiteer of death: Kadyrov squints at taking care of his family

Kadyrov appears to be pursuing economic goals away from the battlefield. While President Vladimir Putin craves power, his Chechen vassal is striving for profit. He also allows family members to take on well-paid positions. Politics only seems to interest him with regard to the North Caucasus; Chechnya, which is under his rule, is fighting with neighboring Ingushetsia for supremacy. Experts believe that his weakly developed fantasies of power towards Russia are based on the fact that he has not publicly taken a position since the failed coup in Prigozhin.

Just a “bloodhound”: Kadyrov’s importance is rather small

In military terms, too, Kadyrov is considered risk-averse. Military observers doubt that his militiamen are on the front line in Ukraine. According to his own statements, he had 3,000 men at hand during the coup to protect Putin. The Russian journalist Konstantin von Eggert considers Kadyrov’s role to be limited anyway: “Since he became head of Chechnya in 2010, he has served Putin only as a terror to his enemies – as his bloodhound.” (Karsten Hinzmann)