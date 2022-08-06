2022 is set to be the hottest and driest year ever in Italy. The raindrops that fell here and there were not enough, impromptu and in some cases even in the form of violent phenomena. The meteorological data of the CNR-ISAC confirmed this. It is no better in other parts of Europe, but climate change is a global phenomenon.

In the press, the geologist and popularizer Mario Tozzi commented as follows: “Since the instrumental data are collected (1800) to today, it is the first time that we have recorded a July at + 2.26 ° C and an August that could exceed it, bringing the annual estimate to + 0.98 ° C above the average. Italian. Only July 2003 was hotter, ever, and only in 2018, at the end of the year, an anomaly of + 1.58 ° C was recorded (gained, however, almost all of it in January and April, 2018 the most hot ever). Of course the temperatures could, instead, drop, but the trend is clear and clear: in a very short time it will get hotter and hotter, according to why this climate change is different from those of the past, considerably more accelerated, so much so that everything has accumulated in the last decades. If the heat was not enough, precipitation is also included, which overall decreased by about half (-46% of cumulative rains and snows from the beginning of the year to the end of July) compared to the thirty-year period 1991-2020, making the current year the driest year ever, that is, since measurements have been made (1800). In projection, even drier than 2017, so far the driest of all, even if we take into account copious rainfall of Atlantic origin in the coming months, especially since those clouds are not yet seen on the horizon. Not that we didn’t notice“.

Tozzi explains the only plausible explanation for these data. “All the climate specialists who publish scientific articles in the world converge on the causes of current climate change, determined by the productive activities of a single species, Homo sapiens. This global change does not depend on the sun, because scientific data says that the solar radiation curve flattens while that of warming temperatures rises, demonstrating decoupling with the alleged cause. There is only one parameter that acts on very short times (less than a century) and it is also the only parameter on which the sapiens can intervene, carbon in the atmosphere which increases the greenhouse effect and overheats the air. By burning fossil fuels, the sapiens released carbon that would have quietly rested underground, having been subtracted from natural cycles. When, on the other hand, it is released into the atmosphere it accumulates to the natural one and causes the presence of CO2 in the atmosphere to jump from about 280 ppm (parts per million) in the 19th century to over 420 ppm today. These are the established and robust data, if we want to cultivate other opinions we need new data“.