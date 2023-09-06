The hottest summer ever in the world, and 2023 likely to be the hottest year on record, while a Mediterranean vortex kills at least 11 between Greece, Bulgaria and Türkiye, also touching Italy: the possible effects of climate change are unfortunately increasingly topical with the data of the European Copernicus observatory and the new meteorological phenomena, which also involve the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres. “Our planet – he warned – has just endured a hot season: the hottest summer on record. The climate collapse has begun”. The June-July-August season of 2023 was according to Copernicus “by far the hottest on record globally, with an average temperature of 16.77 degrees Celsius, 0.66 degrees above average. The month of August 2023 it was the hottest globally and hotter than all other months.

The globally average surface air temperature of 16.82 degrees Celsius recorded in August 2023 was 0.71 degrees warmer than the 1991-2020 average for August. Every day from July 31 to August 31, 2023, global mean sea surface temperatures surpassed the previous record set in March 2016. Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “With the warmest August, followed by the warmest months of July and June, global temperature records continue to break in 2023, bringing Northern Summer 2023 to be the warmest recorded in our data dating back to 1940. 2023 is currently the second warmest year, just 0.01ºC from 2016, which is still four months away from the end of the year.”

Temperatures continue to record high values ​​even in countries such as Great Britain, used to other temperatures in the past. This year’s all-time record in a single British location, 32.2 degrees in June, could be broken this month in areas hardest hit by the heat. In fact, the orange weather alert (2nd for impact after the red one) was proclaimed in West Yorkshire, Devon and Cornwall, in the west of England, as well as some Welsh coastal areas. But the pall of heat is also felt in London. And while Great Britain is dealing with the heat, Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria are grappling with a Mediterranean vortex that has caused at least 11 victims due to floods. The phenomenon, explains Giulio Betti, meteorologist of the Lamma-Cnr Consortium, “will also be intense in our country, but not comparable to the violence of the ‘Medicane’, the Mediterranean cyclone which hit the Ionian almost two years ago”.

“The vortex currently in action, blocked between two areas of high pressure – he adds – discharged the accumulated energy passing over the Aegean and Black Seas, where the humidity served as fuel for the thunderstorms. Only in Greece have they been recorded 800 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, beating the national record for rainfall in the period. The vortex is now calming down, but not before having touched the South-East of Italy”. The rains that will hit Italy, according to the forecast models, adds Betti, “they will occur in the open sea, where navigation will be difficult due to the strong winds. And on the coast there will be storm surges”. The effects of the vortex in Italy, according to the meteorologist, have “nothing to do with those of the ‘Apollo’ cyclone”, which between the end of October and the beginning of November 2021 caused extensive damage and 3 victims in Sicily. In that case it was a Mediterranean hurricane, also called Tlc (Tropical like cyclone) or ‘Medicane’, which manifested itself with violent rains and floods. From Saturday, however, the weather conditions will also improve in the part of Italy lapped by the vortex.