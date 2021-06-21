Seve’s parking shot at Royal Lytham’s British in 1979, the ‘Better than most’ the Tiger at Sawgrass 17 in 2001 or Kaymer’s putting in the ‘Miracle of Medinah’. Golf, like all sports, thrives on iconic moments and Jon Rahm, the brand new US Open champion, has already made quite a few in just five years of his career. Here we are going to review the imaginary that the Biscayan, a surgeon on the greens, has built to date. From Le Golf National to Torrey Pines via Olympia Fields, the five putts that have marked Rahmbo’s career:

Torrey Pines, Farmers Insurance 2017

Torrey Pines. Always Torrey Pines. Rahm was a winless rookie on the PGA Tour when it first occurred to him to screw her up in his fetish arena. He reached par 5 of 18 with a stroke ahead of his pursuers and there he fastened the last button of the triumph with a putt for eagle of 60 feet (about 18 meters) from the edge of the green that draws an impossible line and enters crying.



Le Golf National, Ryder Cup 2018

Singles on Sunday at the Ryder Cup. Europe is 10-6 ahead after fourballs and foursomes of the previous two days, in which Rahm has failed to shine. He has lost partnering with both Justin Rose and Ian Poulter and his trust, that of a 23-year-old boy making his first appearance in the world golf war, has suffered. Everything changes when the pairings list comes out. He has had to play against Tiger, his great reference with Seve. He stands up to the monster and ends up defeating him at 17, with a blow to the flag and a comfortable putt for a birdie that does not fail. The outbreak of joy is such that he forgets to shake the Tigre’s hand and when he comes to, he has to approach him to apologize. Woods settles the matter with an approving smile. The apprentice has surpassed the master and has been vital to the European triumph in his first Ryder.

Olympia Fields, 2020 BMW Championship

A delicious pulse with Dustin Johnson. A duel of smoking OK Corral-style putters. Rahm seems to sentence with his birdie at 15, but there is a lot of cloth to cut. DJ forces the playoff from more than 14 meters, a distance with a conversion ratio of around 3%. In the first hole of the tiebreaker, the Basque makes the one of ‘hold the cubata for me’ and holes with a simply Kafkaesque curve to win the BMW Championship. One of those hits that will appear in vintage videos the rest of the day. According to statistics he had a 2% chance of getting it.

Torrey Pines, US Open 2021

Rahm touches golf heaven with a fit of genius on the final two holes at Torrey Pines. He reaches them with -4, to one of the South African Oosthuizen. There are two options, play conservative and wait for the opponent’s failure or try to scratch something in pairs 4 and 5 that close the field. “Sometimes you have to try to survive and let others stumble, but I spoke with Adam (Hayes, his caddy) and we saw that two birdies in the last two could give me the tournament,” he would explain later. What happens in that final stretch of about 900 meters is that Rahmbo only has to kick twice. Because in the 17th he leaves it 24 feet from the green (a little over seven meters) and still puts it in. And on 18, after catching the bunker with the second shot, he plays a conservative shot and finds the hole again from 18 feet (about five and a half meters). Oosthuizen can’t match the -6 he leaves at the clubhouse and the US Open is his. The can of majors is open.