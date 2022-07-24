The current heat wave in Europe has put the effects of the climate crisis in the spotlight. It has caused hundreds of Internet users to share tips and tricks to be able to face high temperatures without getting sick.

The high degrees that are being reached in Europe are not a unique case and there are even places on the planet that reach unbelievable temperatures. In some places up to 70 degrees Celsius have been recorded.

Here is a list of the hottest spots on the planet:

Death Valley, California, United States



This almost desert area in California registered 57º C during the summer of 1913. In Death Valley, in particular a population known as Furnace Creek, where 31 people live according to the latest censuses carried out in the state.

It is an area in California.

According to the British broadcaster ‘BBC’, Last August 2020 they had a record temperature in years when they registered 54º C.

Oodnadatta, Australia



In the area known as the Australian ‘Outback’, the Oodnadatta region of South Australia is the country’s hottest place in Oceania. In 1960 they recorded the highest temperature that has been reached in the entire country: 50º C.

Even during the winter months, the temperature in Oodnadatta tends to stay above 20º C.

Dallol, Ethiopia



Ethiopia, one of the oldest nations on the planet and the cradle of Christianity, is also the world’s hottest uninhabited area on average.

It is an uninhabitable area also due to the gases that are produced.

In this area the average temperature is 35º C. Although it is lower than the heat peaks in other places, what is surprising is that this is the climate for almost the entire year.

kuwait, kuwait



Kuwait, capital of the country with the same name, is one of the hottest inhabited cities in the world.

In 2016 they reached 54º C, the highest temperature that has been recorded in the recent history of this Middle Eastern nation.

This Middle Eastern country is one of the largest oil producers.

Kuwait is one of the world’s leading oil producers and exporters, and It is one of the industries that contributes the most to global warming due to the emission of greenhouse gases.

Lut desert, Iran



According to NASA records, the Lut Desert, also known as Dasht-e Lut, is the hottest place on Earth.

This desert in Iran was the hottest point on the planet recorded by NASA.

Although the temperature does not rise as much, the ground in Lut has reached 70º C. On average, that is the temperature it reaches at any time of the year.

The Flaming Mountains, China



They bear that name precisely because of the heat in this region of China. They are an important tourist destination because they have a particular appearance and because they are part of the national mythology.

Legend has it that the fire was created by the Monkey King when he turned a celestial furnace that set the area ablaze.

You can see the different geological strata on the side of the mountains. Photo: TripAdvisor Image

When the Monkey King extinguished the flames, the Flame Mountains remained, which run for almost 100 kilometers. As in the Lut Desert, the soil in this mountainous region has exceeded 70º C.

