The Spring Festival and Holy Week in the municipality ended with a positive balance for the hotel, hospitality and commerce sectors. The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Jesús Pacheco, highlighted that hotel occupancy has increased compared to 2023, despite the unfavorable weather forecast in the case of Holy Week.

The festivities that saw the almost full sign in the hotel accommodations were Good Friday, where occupancy was 96.7%, compared to the figure for 2019 (the year before the pandemic), estimated at an occupancy of 87.3 % according to municipal sources. In the case of the Spring Festival, the City Council highlighted that the hotels on the weekend of the Burial of the Sardine also bordered on technical full capacity with 92.3% of occupancy, compared to the 86% reached in 2019, which It has meant almost 7% more. The Bando de la Huerta also reported data of almost 80% occupancy, compared to 71% the year before the pandemic.

The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs also highlighted that “tourists who have come to the city, both during Easter and the Spring Festival, have had a greater spending capacity, with 27.2% more spending compared to 2019, and 6.1% more than last year.