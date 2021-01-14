Well would have liked the 103 hoteliers who demonstrated this Thursday at the doors of the San Esteban palace against the new lock on the sector to give another use to the pans that they made sound in protest at the headquarters of the regional government. That these utensils were used to cook the rich delicacies with which the palates of Murcia delighted instead of to make noise.

But there is no other option. Bars and restaurants in 36 municipalities have been forced to close for the third time since March due to the spectacular increase in infections that occurred in the Region after Christmas. And they can’t take it anymore. «1,700 companies have been lost in ten months and we fear that another thousand will not hold out. Either they rescue us or Mr. López Miras will have to listen to us for a long time, ”Hostemur president Jesús Jiménez said through a megaphone.

One of those who is considering not opening is Lola Sánchez, one of the three partners of ‘La Bernarda’. It has two locations in Murcia. «I have been sacrificing myself since March and I get absolutely nothing. They don’t help us. The political management of this pandemic is aimed at saving votes and not saving lives. We are fed up », declares Lola, who assures that her great current concern is«help my workers». He points out that in these ten nightmarish months he has only received a grant of 10,000 euros from the Administration. “Thank you very much, but it doesn’t solve anything for me,” he says.

Yes, David López, from ‘Local de rehearsal’, wants to fight. Despite having three ERTEs in less than a year. «A third closure is not sustainable, economically, physically or emotionally. We have been fighting desperately for a long time. Christmas has been very hard, sacrificing our family life because we were open every day “, declares López, who thinks that” the sector is dying too slowly “. He, who is young, does want to fight to save his business. “I have two options: close and stay with a debt of thousands of euros or continue fighting to avoid final ruin. I prefer the latter, but I understand that older colleagues no longer feel like it.

CROEM support



Packing the hoteliers was the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, accompanied by his general secretary, José Rosique, and the vice president Ramón Avilés. The employer’s association not only targets the regional government, but He looks up to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. “You must get wet at once in the face of this pathetic situation in the service sector, with the hospitality industry at the fore. This is how we are going to demand it from CEOE ”, announced José María Albarracín.

The president of Hostemur, Jesús Jiménez, also requests a new rescue plan. “We are willing to be closed for as long as the Covid Committee says. Until February, until Easter or until summer. But to exempt us from all payment“Jiménez claimed.

The drama of the karaokes



Within the hospitality industry, there is a guild that is having a particularly bad time. They are the karaokes. The president of the association that groups them in the Region, Francisco Corbalán, points out that they have been unable to exercise their natural activity since March. Some of the 25 businesses have been able to be converted into a cafeteria, but they have also been affected by the closure. «We presented a feasibility plan to the Ministry of Health three months ago. Among other measures, we were going to place screens to avoid contagion by aerosols and put the microphones in a kind of microwave that kills viruses. But they still don’t answer us.

The rally lasted half an hour and was heavily monitored by the police. As indicated by the Government Delegation, in compliance with the measures of the Ministry of Health, only one hundred people could gather and the display of shared banners was prohibited.