The hoteliers see “insufficient” the aid package of 11,000 million for sectors affected by the pandemic, approved by the Government last week. They believe that it must be “corrected” to try to save the largest number of companies, after having already closed some 100,000 bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus crisis. This was stated yesterday at the call for the Hospitality Industry of Spain in front of the Supreme Court, in Madrid, to protest against the “mistreatment” they suffer.

Each territorial association, among which Hostemur was present, in the figure of its president, Jesús Jiménez, contributed a box with the different demands to build a wall of the administrations, formed with the claims accumulated so far by bars and restaurants during the last twelve months.

«Welcome are these aid so demanded and awaited. It is a joy that the Government has resolved all the problems that it has put us in these months, but we clearly see that they will be insufficient, so that decree must be corrected. It cannot be that companies that are not up to date with the Administration are excluded, because they are the ones that need it the most and cannot claim this much-needed aid. We are going to study the needs they have well, because there are more than 100 affected subsectors “, said the president of Hospitality of Spain, José Luis Yzuel.

The national employers’ association calls on the autonomies to distribute the approved funds “quickly and urgently”



In this way, the highest national representative of the sector urges the communities to start distributing these aid “quickly and urgently”. “They are aid for months, the day before yesterday, and they are very necessary so that this productive fabric does not suffer more and that the companies that are alive, that can survive, receive these aid quickly,” he warned.

“It is evident that those 70,000 million euros that we have stopped entering has caused very serious economic damage, serious goring. All hospitality and tourism companies are very economically damaged, large, medium and small. We believe that the aid should be proportional to the size of the companies and the damage suffered. We hope they arrive as soon as possible, because there are companies that are still alive and are viable if they are helped “, he stressed

For their part, the Murcian hoteliers yesterday again carried out a symbolic ‘plate breaking’ in the Plaza de las Flores, to protest against the restrictions applied in the sector in order to combat the pandemic. The presidents of the Association of Restaurants of the Region, José María Rubiales, and of the Association of Restaurants, Juan José Nicolás, were present, according to sources from the Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs. This is an act that Hostemur, which represents about 5,000 companies, performs periodically, with the aim of not forgetting the situation of a sector that “is paying for the broken dishes of this pandemic, since it is being severely punished with the restrictions.