The Murcia City Council agrees to exemption from payment of the municipal tax for occupation of the public road of tables and terraces to the hotelier union after the meeting between the Consistory and the Hostemur employer’s association. In addition, from the Department of Commerce, Markets and Public Roads they have committed to solve the expansion of new terraces in “a month at the most,” according to municipal sources in a statement.

In this sense, the new tax measure, added to those taken previously, will mean a saving to the sector of 1.3 million euros which, in turn, will stop entering the municipal coffers. However, the Consistory has not studied the exemption of other municipal taxes such as garbage or water although, according to the Councilor for Citizen Security and Economic Management, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, “if the City Council were to exonerate everything to the sector”, but has recognized that the hotel industry “is not the only affected sector that needs public resources.”

These are some of the agreements discussed in the meeting between the Councilor for Commerce, Markets and Public Roads, Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas; the Councilor for Citizen Security and Economic Management, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva; and representatives of Hostemur in which they have discussed various measures to support the hospitality sector in Murcia.

Another of the agreements reached by the participants is the creation of the Permanent Work Unit for the Promotion of Hospitality in the municipality of Murcia to analyze weekly their situation before «the Weekly changing picture of the health situation».

The objective of this Permanent Work Unit will be to carry out continuous analysis of the hospitality situation, as well as proposing fiscal and tax measures, the provision of resources to streamline procedures related to terraces, promotional campaigns, and any other measure that may contribute to the reactivation of the sector.

This Permanent Work Unit will meet weekly to discuss all matters related to the hospitality sector and will be made up of the Councilor for Commerce, Markets and Public Roads, Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas, the head of the Public Roads Service and representatives of Hostemur . Depending on the issues to be discussed, councilors related to the area will also attend.

Initially, the main topics put on the table is the occupation of the public road with new terraces “Because it is the main question that, right now, customers ask us” as commented by the representative of Hostemur, José María Rubiales.

During the meeting, the councilors have reported that in the next plenary session the government team will present a joint motion to regularize the exemption from paying the terrace tax to hoteliers throughout the year 2021. This decision has been adopted after holding various meetings with Hostemur in recent weeks.

This proposal responds to the premises of the Economic and Social Reactivation Plan in which it reflects the possibility of expanding the economic measures that favor the sectors affected as a result of the evolution of the pandemic. Another of the agreed actions is the creation of the Permanent Work Unit for the Promotion of Hospitality in the municipality of Murcia.

Streamlining of procedures



On the terraces, the government team has promised to “resolve all pending files in a month.” This has been expressed by the Councilor for Commerce, Markets and Public Roads, Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas. Since the pandemic began, municipal services have received 309 requests for expansion, creation or new ownership of terraces both in the urban nucleus and in districts.

The mayor himself acknowledged that about 225 files are pending resolution Therefore, “the service will be reinforced” since it has been “a veritable avalanche of requests” received, as Hernández Piernas has recognized.

In this regard, the Councilor for Commerce has promised to “resolve the most complex files in a month” whatever the resolution, both positive and negative to avoid uncertainty.