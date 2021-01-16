With a processional march as the background sound and with cardboard crosses on their shoulders with the message ‘La hostelería lorquina de Calvario y Penitencia. We pay just for sinners’, more than 400 hoteliers demonstrated this Saturday to protest against the closure of bars and restaurants, decreed by the regional government and to demand a rescue plan for the sector. 150 vans and delivery trucks joined the march.

The delegation, with businessmen, workers, suppliers and representatives of other sectors such as commerce, left from the Huerto de la Rueda fairgrounds, where the president of Hostelor, Jesús Abellaneda, read a manifesto. After a banner that read: ‘Hospitality is not the virus. The responsibility is of all ‘they made a tour of the Fajardo el Bravo avenue and Juan Carlos I avenue to the Plaza del Óvalo where the participants symbolically deposited their crosses around the fountain.

In the manifesto, the president of the hoteliers, Jesús Abellaneda, criticized that the health authorities have made “disastrous decisions” closing their businesses while allowing there to be “open bar at private parties.”

He said that “the gambling halls are still open, the supermarkets full of people and the trains overflowed” and asked “that they close us, but with a real rescue plan” and massive vaccinations against the coronavirus.

On the promised municipal aid, he claimed that they be processed during this month and that the money be entered urgently as has been done by the Autonomous Community and the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, to which he also demanded more economic resources for the sector can overcome this serious crisis.

He recalled that during 2020, 80 bars and restaurants in Lorca, 20% of the total, closed due to the consequences of the pandemic, leaving 400 people unemployed, a figure that could double from January to June if restrictions on their activity are maintained, which has caused the ruin of all the nightlife, the function rooms and also the hotels.