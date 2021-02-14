They appreciate those of the regional and local governments but warn that if new subsidies are not enabled, they will disappear Protest of the hoteliers in Cieza. / DC

The hoteliers of Cieza staged a new protest this Sunday over the shortage of aid that, as they point out, they are receiving from the administrations. Specifically, the hoteliers denounced that the Government of Spain “has not drawn up any rescue plan or given aid. It is the only government in Europe that has abandoned the hotel industry, “said Joaquín Ramos Guardiola. In addition, it affected that there are politicians from Cieza with municipal representation “who have not come to any of the nine concentrations that we have.”

In this sense, he thanked the PSOE councilors who have attended, as well as those of the PP and Vox. “Those of Ciudadanos and Izquierda Unida, I suppose they have not done it because they will not have been able to in the nine days that we have been,” he said. The concentrations of the hoteliers of Cieza will continue until next day 21.