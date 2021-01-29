They require administrations to abolish taxes and social charges for the forced closure of their businesses Two hoteliers drop numerous unpaid bills in front of the Assembly. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

A representation of hoteliers from Cartagena, mobilized by the Hostecar employers’ association, took their protests this Friday to the door of the Regional Assembly to demand that the administrations expedite aid, as well as the abolition of taxes and other payments while their premises remain obligatorily closed by the health situation. However, for them the priority is the reopening “because it has not been proven that the hotel industry is a source of contagion.” They feel that the sector is being “criminalized” for political decisions taken to curb the pandemic.

In front of the regional parliament, several of the protesters expressed their desperation by throwing unpaid bills and the keys to their businesses. Hostecar officials, with its president Juan José López at the helm, denounced their “fed up with this situation” and the “damage to a sector that suffers like no other” the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The protesters, who at all times complied with the safety distances, also dedicated a pan to the politicians before the Assembly. Juan José López denounced that since the pandemic began, some two thousand hotel establishments throughout the Region have already closed and that more than 350 of the Campo de Cartagena region will not be able to open their doors when the regional government lifts the restrictions.