The hoteliers of Alcantarilla will be able to request from this Thursday until next April 23, the direct non-refundable aid that the City Council has made available to you, ranging between 2,500 and 1,500 euros, to help mitigate the expenses caused by the pandemic.

The objective of this new line, equipped with a total amount of 200,000 euros, is “to help the hoteliers of Alcantarilla to maintain their business activity and cushion the damage that the pandemic has caused in their businesses and in the local economy,” said the mayor, Joaquín Buendía.

In addition, “as these are non-repayable grants, of which hoteliers do not have to return anything, nor request any credit or make any extraordinary investment to receive them, they can allocate the money to what they need the most, whether it is to maintain employment, cover expenses, pay suppliers, make investments or any other need that their business has, “he clarified. The Establishments that employ more than five workers can request an aid of 2,500 euros, those with between three and five employees, 2,000 euros, and those with up to two workers, 1,500 euros.

The only requirements are that the self-employed, professionals and businessmen who request them have their company registered as a restaurant, cafeteria, bar, disco or any other heading related to restoration in the Municipal Term of Alcantarilla and that the premises are in operation with prior to March 14, 2020, the day the State of Alarm came into effect.

Other aid to the hospitality industry



The mayor explained that “the hospitality sector, one of the engines of the local economy, is being severely punished by the pandemic and by the sanitary restrictions to which it leads us, so helping them to maintain their economic activity is now a priority.

The City Council of Alcantarilla keeps abolished the municipal tax that bars and restaurants pay for terraces until June 30 and, in addition, they can expand the space of public roads they occupy so that they can maintain the safety distance without having to reduce the number of tables.

In this sense, the mayor added that “businessmen, hoteliers, merchants and all those productive sectors that make Alcantarilla prosper have the unconditional support of the City Council to achieve, together, to prop up the local economy.”