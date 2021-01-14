The hoteliers have today called a protest against the closure of their premises, and that they intend to ‘surround’ San Esteban, the headquarters of the regional government, to show their anger at the closure of bars and restaurants decreed by the regional Executive. The protest, to which businessmen, employees, related companies and clients are called, wants to denounce “the generalized mistreatment that the regional Administration is dispensing to all the hospitality industry throughout the pandemic.” The protesters, according to the summons sent by the Hostemur employers’ association, will bring their kitchen utensils to the rally so that “we are heard. Since they don’t let us use them in our kitchens ».

The hoteliers of the historic center of Cartagena decided yesterday not to support the protest. “We understand that this is not the time, much less, to bring together thousands of people, even in a clean and controlled way,” they assured yesterday. They decided to wait until next week “to see what possible measures are taken on this sector so seriously trampled and forgotten.”

For its part, the Vox formation announced that it will join the concentration. Through social networks, the political party expressed its “total support” for the hoteliers and demanded from the regional government “the payment of payroll after decreeing the closure of bars and restaurants and expropriating the right to work.”

Aid for 22 million



The regional government, meanwhile, remarked yesterday that about 5,000 hospitality and tourism companies have received aid from the Community’s rescue plan. According to his calculations, 22 million euros have already been paid from the ‘Reactiva Hostelería’ and ‘Hibernación’ lines. Among the companies that have received aid, 1,411 are based in the municipality of Murcia and have received 6,726,000 euros; 606 in Cartagena, with 2,908,500 euros; 302 companies in Lorca (1,306,000 euros); 181 in Mazarrón (812,500 euros); 174 in Molina de Segura (807,000 euros); 167 from San Javier (776,000); 169 in Águilas (724,000 euros) and 116 in San Pedro del Pinatar, whose owners have collected 527,000 euros, according to the Community.