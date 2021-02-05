Two hooded men tried to snatch the proceeds from the bar he had next to the Wanda stadium, where Atlético had played that day
Juan Miguel Balsalobre, the ciezano who ran a bar in Madrid and who was murdered by some hooded men at dawn on Sunday, March 8 of last year, lost his life when he tried to defend the collection that he had obtained with so much effort in the previous hours . This was confirmed yesterday by official sources of the National Police
