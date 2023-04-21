SABZAK PASS, Afghanistan — The hotel is perched on the side of a snow-covered mountain. The icy road outside is treacherous. It stretches for miles across jagged peaks as it meanders around cliffs and down past boulders with frequent rock slides.

It is 6:30 a.m. and inside the hotel, Najibullah Bastani throws wood on a small fire and places a kettle on the flames. “What will this day bring?” he sighed, waiting for the first cars of the day to cross the pass.

As record winter weather has gripped Afghanistan this year, Bastani has taken on an outsized role on this desolate stretch of road in Badghis province, the only year-round land bridge connecting northern Afghanistan’s cities with West.

As temperatures plummeted, thousands of parents with sick children flooded the pass to reach the region’s only well-equipped hospital, in Herat. Men traveled the road to start a journey to Iran in search of work so they could buy food and wood for their families.

But the trek through the 30-kilometre stretch of the Sabzak Pass, which is covered in snow six months of the year, is often as dangerous as the troubles one is running from. Cars go off the road in sudden storms. Rusty snow chains, attached with twine, come loose from the tires. The biting wind capsizes trucks, blocking the way for days.

For these distraught travelers, the Bastani hotel has become something of a beacon. Every trucker and taxi driver who frequents the pass knows to call him when they come across a vehicle that has run out of fuel or has gone off the road. He delivers food to the passengers, calls a mechanic, and sends a taxi to take them to the hotel.

“It is my duty if I know them or even if I don’t know them,” said Bastani, 52. “I have to help them.”

The Hotel Sayed Abad is located in the center of the pass. Behind him, a village is home to about 80 families. Next to the hotel are some shops, an outhouse and a firewood shed that the children of the village gather every morning.

For much of the past 20 years, the pass had been held by some 1,200 Afghan soldiers. The soldiers helped those who were in trouble. But when the Western-backed government collapsed, so did the safety net those soldiers provided. Bastani took over the role.

The sound of ice crunching under the tires alerted Bastani to the first customers of the day. As four men entered, he put more tea on the fire and instructed his 8-year-old son to offer bread to the travelers.

When the driver inquired about road conditions, Bastani recounted an accident a few days earlier, when a bus without chains on its tires skidded off the road and into a ditch. All its passengers had gotten out of the vehicle except for an elderly woman and a child. But before Bastani and other men from the village could move the bus back onto the road, it slid off a cliff — killing both the woman and the child.

“If you don’t put chains, only God knows,” Bastani said.

Before leaving for the white landscape, the driver shook Bastani’s hand. He hoped he wouldn’t meet again, he said confidently, but he took comfort in knowing that if he needed him, Bastani would be there.

By: CHRISTINA GOLDBAUM and YAQOOB AKBARY