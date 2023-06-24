EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“On this land, sterility spreads like a veritable curse.” This is what the Englishman Charles Darwin wrote about Argentine Patagonia in his famous book Journal of a naturalist’s trip around the world, published in 1839 with notes on the flora, fauna and geology of the place. The scientist’s phrase sounds like a harsh sentence for the least populated region of the country, which has a population density of just 2.2 inhabitants per square kilometer.

In the cold winters of Ushuaia, the city in the province of Tierra del Fuego touristically known as “The southernmost in the world”, food production is not an easy task. At night, the minimum temperatures can reach -10°C, there are few hours of natural light, snowfall and strong winds.

The vast majority of kitchens are supplied with food that arrives by truck —and to a lesser extent by plane— to suppliers in the city, in logistics that can take between three and five days. The products come from Buenos Aires and other points in Patagonia if weather conditions allow it. The supply of vegetables and vegetables is particularly delicate due to the climate.

To provide an alternative to its passengers and be environmentally friendly in the shopping circuit and minimize carbon footprints, the Los Cauquenes hotel opened a greenhouse, where employees produce aromatic herbs and some vegetables. These products are part of the restaurant’s menu, which is open to the public. The initiative was born last year, after a few years of experimentation and good results in a seasonal orchard under the open sky.

The GreenHouse. Rogelio Espinosa (Courtesy)

“The open garden lasted only a few months. So, we began to think about the possibility of a greenhouse with the idea of ​​protecting the production and increasing it to improve the gastronomic experience. We seek to produce our own food. We are not going to cover the entire need for vegetables, but we will collaborate with our economy and circuit”, says Natalia Tello, the hotel’s operational manager and one of the project’s mentors.

The idea was carried out with the technical advice of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA). With them they made the plans, thought about the project and found the most suitable location to protect it from the wind.

“Distance and weather are decisive factors in production. Some foreign guests tell us: ‘How few varieties of fruit they have! Perhaps because they are not so juicy and the products are concentrated. We depend on the willingness of the suppliers in terms of the supply of merchandise and continuity. In addition to the quality that we achieve with the installation of the greenhouse, we produce food without using any chemical product”, adds Tello.

Haydee Paredes makes the compost for the greenhouse soil. Rogelio Espinosa (Courtesy)

The greenhouse was set up on a piece of land that used to be a cabin. The aromatic ones were chosen for a matter of space. “It is a 100-passenger hotel. Over time, the idea is to continue adding new ships to supply ourselves. The awareness of caring for the environment began in Ushuaia when tourism arrived. This was always a utilitarian city, where they built everything from a naval base to a jail. It was a place devoid of plants”, says Cristian Zaefferer, president of Los Cauquenes.

Over time, the idea of ​​the greenhouse grew and began to bear fruit: thyme, oregano, sage, chives, mint, scallion, and rosemary. They also experimented with spinach, arugula and baby potatoes, which were the big stars of the hotel. This small production makes a big difference, providing constant and fresh products, something that the hotel kitchen workers appreciate.

The potatoes harvested in the hotel’s greenhouse. Rogelio Espinosa (Courtesy)

“It is an amount to consume in the hotel, from a small greenhouse. It allows us to decorate the dishes, use the flowers and demonstrate that food can be produced. We can proudly tell our guests that the chives are from our greenhouse, as are the potatoes that are part of the dishes. They were not bought from the supplier nor were they heated”, says Haydee Paredes, the hotel’s head chef.

The idea of ​​his gastronomic proposal is to add more and more local ingredients, in addition to those produced by the greenhouse. “We change the restaurant menu every six months, with the proposal to empower local products. I like the kitchen that transmits from the first bite. For our lamb casserole, for example, we smoke with lenga, a tree known as Tierra del Fuego oak. The idea is to be part of the complete production chain. In addition to quality, we do not use any chemical product and with the greenhouse we have immediate availability and continuity”, added Paredes about the restaurant, with a capacity for 70 diners.

Although Los Cauquenes is the first hotel in Ushuaia to install a greenhouse, there are some 60 vegetable producers in the area, according to INTA estimates, who work with a program of the institution called ProHuerta to promote food security and sovereignty in the country. . They do this through training and the delivery of seeds and other biological inputs.

Paredes harvests radishes in the greenhouse. Rogelio Espinosa (Courtesy)

“We depend a lot on the continent to provide us with fresh fruits and vegetables. We promote the local product and its added value, such as purple garlic from Santa Cruz, but we cannot claim to have the same crops that are obtained in the rest of the country. To generate, a plant requires at least seven hours of light, which we do not have here during the winter months. We promote intensive vegetable gardens, which produce a surplus that can be used to make preserves, freeze [congelar] or consume dried. This is how the quality of the product is maintained throughout the winter”, explains Susana Aressi, a reference for the program ProHuerta of INTA Tierra del Fuego.

Although the greenhouses are good private initiatives, Aressi says that the method is expensive. He also believes that the State should generate more incentives for production aimed at small local producers. “With the current production of food we do not even reach 0.1% of the demand that exists in the market of the province of Tierra del Fuego. From the local or provincial area, the generation of raw materials should be promoted to be able to enter the market more and with higher quality”, he argued.

Aressi names other productive enterprises, beyond the reduced horticultural production. And he is enthusiastic about the companies that build their brands in this city on the far side of the continent. His words, somehow, contradict those of Darwin about the barrenness of these lands. “There are people from other points who think that nothing can be produced here. We do it with pride at the same level as the rest of the country.”