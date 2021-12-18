Employees of the Moscow five-star Ritz-Carlton hotel debited 100 thousand rubles from the account of their guest for a pogrom in the room. This on Saturday, December 18, it became known to reporters REN TV…

On the eve of Friday, December 17, a 26-year-old resident of the Moscow region turned to the metropolitan police. According to the girl, on Tuesday, December 14, she rented an apartment in a luxury hotel in order to spend time there with friends. In the evening of the same day, all the guests, including the Russian woman who organized the meeting, left the room. Two days later, a large amount was debited from the account of the narrator.

The girl arrived at the hotel to find out the cause of the incident. The hotel staff explained that the property in the room she rented had been damaged. The administrators took the Russian woman to the apartment, where she saw furniture arranged differently and a burnt carpet. The Ritz-Carlton added that guests used the minibar, so they added the cost of missing food and drinks to the damage.

A resident of the Moscow region is sure: upon her departure, the room looked completely different, nothing was damaged. Police officers understand the circumstances of the incident.

