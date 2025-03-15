The hotel offer becomes luxury: Spain is launched to open more expensive establishments and turns its back on the affordable

Madrid has just lived the reopening of one of its hotels with more solera, El Palace, which opened its doors, for the first time, in 1912. After several months of reform and an investment close to 90 million euros, reserve one night in the renamed as ‘The Palace, to Luxury Collection Hotel’, of the Multinational Mariott, involves spending about 600 euros, without breakfast. In 2022, before the reform, a stay at the same hotel cost less than half. This renewal, in addition, has been born with controversy, due to the uniforms that the multinational has established for its workers.

Travel is no longer available to all pockets: hotels shoot their prices at more than 146 euros per night

The Palace is just an example, from a high -end hotel that has renewed its facilities to be even more expensive, but it is also a sample of a broader transformation process. Hotel companies are investing to grow the number of establishments with higher stars and higher rates. At the same time, the squares of those who look two and three stars on their facades are being cut.

“There is an improvement of the product, a repositioning,” explains Óscar Perelli, Executive Vice President of Exceltur, the ‘lobby’ that groups the 30 largest companies in the tourism sector, from Renfe to Iberia, passing through hoteliers such as Iberostar or Meliá. This association confirms that, since 2019, the number of four and five -star hotels has grown by 10%. Specifically, in more than 81,700 places.

On the other hand, the opposite happens with those establishments that have three stars or less. These, in the same five years, have lost more than 21,000 places. That is, there is more and more hotel offer in the categories with the highest prices. Except for an exception, those of a star, which seem to stay against wind and tide and are concentrating a part of the offer in the most affordable prices, although the latter have also risen. Regarding this evolution in terms of the number of places, in the following graph it is summarized how they have evolved according to the stars of the hotels.

“The tourism growth model in 2024 has been based on a generalized investment in the improvement of product, towards proposals of greater added value, which has favored an increase in productivity per hour worked, superior to the rest of the sectors of the Spanish economy,” justifies Excellent in its latest annual analysis. “Reflecting this process, private investment in product improvement and repositioning, in the branches related to tourism has grown 6.2% in an annual average since 2020,” adds the aforementioned lobby.

On the other hand, the employer who only groups the hotel companies, the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (CEHAT), does not speak only of the reforms that are being carried out to the establishments in recent years, also of a rethinking of the services of the hotels and their specialization. “It is seen in the increase in rural offer, from hotels for congresses, for families, those of all inclusive, or only adults. There is a part [de la oferta] that is focusing more on what a specific audience asks, ”says Ramón Estalella, general secretary of Cehat.

Large companies do not hide that they are betting on renewed hotels and, also, more expensive. Meliá assures Eldiario.es that he has a “powerful repositioning strategy” and that “currently, 66% of the group’s hotel offer are hotels of their premium and luxury brands.” This evolution will go to more, because those two commercial segments already make up 77% of their project portfolio.

“In the last two years, the company has repositioned 40 hotels, with its own investment and its partners exceeding 400 million euros,” says the company chaired by Gabriel Escarrer. In the case of Spain, he mentions the renewal of hotels in Madrid and in Ibiza and points out that between 2023 and 2024, in this market, the investment has exceeded 235 million euros.

Also Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, the owner of the NH chain, explains a movement in the same direction, which links the “client experience” to its “satisfaction, fidelity and your disposition for the recommendation.” It mentions the reform of some hotels that have a brand of a higher segment, such as those located in Marbella or in the Elíseos fields of Paris, which will open this year, and another in Córdoba that will become a five stars.

Upward prices

It is obvious that if hotels rise in category, their prices are also increased. “Going from one segment to another implies a more premium and personalized offer, with higher standards that normally require more resources and that entails an update of the rates,” argues minor. “However, there is no fixed or pre -established price increase, since these are adjusted based on demand,” clarifies this multinational. Meliá does point out that the “impact of the repositioning” of its hotels in recent years “is reflected in the improvement of the average rate, which is encrypted around a 70% increase for repositioned holiday hotels; and in 40% in the case of city hotels. ” In both cases, comparing the 2024 figures with those of 2019.

The data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) collect that if August prices are compared – as the most holiday summer – of the last 2024 with those of the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, the rates charged by Spanish hotels have increased, on average, 34.4% in the whole country, as we count on this subject. In August 2024, the price of five -star hotels exceeded 311 euros. Along with these, the rates that grew the most corresponded to the establishments of a star, which were 65 euros. As a comparison, in August 2019, the highest category hotels charged on night, on average, 223 euros; and those of one, 58 euros.

The INE has already published the data as of January 2025, which includes the first weeks of this exercise, which is low season in much of Spain. There you can also see how the prices of four -star hotels have uploaded. On average, in the first month of this year, this category that could be called ‘Premium’ had a rate of 114 euros, which contrasts with the almost 156 euros in August 2024 and the 86 euros in January 2020, just before the pandemic began. In the following graph you can see how the price of hotels has uploaded since 2019.

Given this evolution of prices, you enter the debate of whether the rates have ceased to be affordable for all pockets and whether to reposition the hotels entails or not that tourism is more sustainable and compatible with the daily life of the residents. “It is demanding that tourism has to contribute more to society, that work has to be better and better paid, a greater contribution of value. The way to do it is repositioning the products and entering more, that way this generation of value can be distributed, ”justifies the Executive Executive Vice President. However, he admits that “the other face of the currency” is that, “from the user’s point of view, there are hotel proposals that one can no longer allow,” adds Óscar Perelli.

“We see that the price increase of the last two years is not maintainable in the future,” admits the general secretary of Cehat. “They are waves that come and go and it is possible that there is a decrease in prices in Spain related to demand. If the demand is still strong and anticipated, the prices are higher. If the demand is low and falls, prices go down, ”says Ramón Estalella. “Today, most establishments use tools to optimize prices and have to do with the events in the destination, the demand of different markets and air prices. If these go down, people have more money for accommodations and if they go up, they have less. ”

Is Spain prepared to receive 100 million foreign tourists a year?



As for employment, the sector estimates that tourism has contributed one in four jobs created in Spain since 2020. Since then, it has 493,000 high. Only in the last year, the whole tourism sector created 72,310 jobs. Of these, almost 97% were undefined and 80% were full -time indefinite contracts. As for salaries, a ADECCO report Analyze different positions of the sector and what is your compensation. He mentions, for example, that the salary band for a reception manager can move from the 21,000 euros per year to 36,000 euros, depending on the experience and where the hotel is located.