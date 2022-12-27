The Plaza de España full of people during the celebration of the ‘good afternoon’. / jaime insa / agm

The hotel industry was “overflowed” on the first weekend of Christmas, it was a “resounding success.” The president of the Association of Hostellers of Lorca (Hostelor), Jesús Abellaneda, said this Tuesday, who conveyed the “general content” of the sector.

The streets and terraces were full of people, enlivened by the sunny weather, which encouraged Lorca residents and visitors to come out to enjoy the holidays. “The tardeo has been consolidated,” which is growing in the city and attracting visitors from other towns, according to Abellaneda.

He stated that the 2019 data was exceeded by 5 or 6% and that “breaking that ceiling was very difficult”, since the figures in previous years were also “very good” for the hospitality industry. This guarantees the “stability” of the businesses in the sector after a deficit situation that they have endured due to the pandemic.

Despite the good results, hoteliers will have to make “bobbin lace” to meet expenses and payments to suppliers, since they have not applied the price increase to the consumer and that causes “economic performance to be lower.”

Next weekend it is also expected to be full on terraces and premises because it will return to accompany the spring weather, said Abellaneda. He thanked the “good understanding” with the local Administration, which has facilitated the expansion of terraces and closing hours, in addition to cutting some streets to traffic to “give a better service” to customers and give a good image of the city .

The restaurateurs are finalizing the preparations for some thirty party favors and New Year’s Eve parties in nightlife venues, restaurants and celebration halls after several years without any being held. “We believe that it is going to consolidate that concept of New Year’s Eve” in the city, he said.