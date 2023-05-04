The new labor agreement for the hospitality sector still has not been drafted a month and a half after employers and unions closed a historic agreement, after more than a decade of negotiations, clashes and protests in the street. The sectoral framework agreed on March 16, which is valid for three years, establishes an update on the 2018 salary tables, with an increase of 14.6% for all categories. However, it has not yet been signed, as recognized by the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia (HoyTú). «A draft of the platform has arrived this week, where all the articles have been updated with all the changes in the regulations that have occurred in recent years, plus, apart from, the years that they have been negotiating and the agreements to which that they have been reached”, explained Teresa Fuentes, secretary of the Federation of CC OO Services, who expects the text to be ready in June. “It is being slow because it is a very obsolete agreement and where there is a lot of work,” continued the unionist, one of the architects of the agreement that ended long negotiations on a collective agreement that had not been renewed for 14 years. Throughout these days, both the CC OO and the UGT are going to work on the platform and, later, they will meet with the employers again to close the fringes of the document. Fuentes asked the workers in the sector for patience, since the agreement is retroactive from March 1 of this year. “People are not going to lose purchasing power. That day -the day of the signing- we reached an economic agreement but nothing more”, pointed out the general secretary of CC OO Services, at the same time that she recognized the slowness of the process. «The best thing about the draft is that an agreement that has not been modified since 2008 is updated to current legislation, in addition to the salary tables to the minimum wage; now, it goes from being an agreement with all the obsolete text to an updated one”, Fuentes highlighted. His UGT peer, José Hernández, specified that it is a complex adjustment that “takes time.” Labor agreement Valid for three years. It establishes an update on the 2018 salary tables with an increase of 14.6%. Increase. It contemplates a salary increase of 3% in the years 2024 and 2025. SMI. It guarantees that those workers who are paid the least always receive 2% of the minimum interprofessional wage that is set. Beneficiaries. More than 35,000 workers who carry out their work in hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, among others, will see their salaries increased. “The agreement has not yet been signed,” said HoyTú sources, who indicated that they will meet next Tuesday with the unions “to study the draft prepared after the preliminary agreements reached between both parties.” «Once everything is finished, it will be signed and sent to the General Directorate of Labor for publication in the BORM; The agreements will be in force from March 1, 2023, regardless of the date of publication in the BORM”, the same sources consulted qualified. The employers and the unions will meet next Tuesday to study the draft after the preliminary agreement reached The unions and the employer will also address issues such as worker breaks, discontinuous permanent contracts and the equality plan, among others, at the next meeting revealed Marina Montesinos, head of the Hospitality, Tourism and Gaming sector in the UGT union. Temporary leave Likewise, the sectoral agreement includes a salary increase of 3% in the years 2024 and 2025, and, again, with the guarantee that those who earn the least always keep that 2% above the minimum wage. The consensus reached will enable more than 35,000 workers who carry out their work in hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, among other establishments in the Region of Murcia, to see their salaries increased from this year by at least 2% above their own increase in the minimum interprofessional wage. In this way, the last labor agreement, signed more than fourteen years ago, is left behind. The agreement will be in force from March 1, 2023 regardless of the date of publication in the BORM According to HoyTú, it is an improvement of 20.6% in three years and, in addition, with a salary guarantee clause for those categories that can stay below the minimum wage. There was also an agreement regarding sick leave due to temporary disability.

#hotel #industry #continues #agreement #month #historic #agreement