He hot sale is the Campaign of Online sales largest in the country and is about to end on June 6. After a week of having started, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) continues to give useful advice and recommendations so that your online purchases are safe and satisfactory.

He hot sale is characterized precisely because it is a campaign that promotes online sales, therefore, several shops and companies offer attractive offers and discounts, however, as they are purchases via the Internet, you can take certain risks Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that before making your payment, you carefully review these details.

Through his campaign safe shopping online, Hot Sale Informed ConsumptionProfeco emphasizes that even though they are digital stores official, it is very important to review the information of the seller, to avoid any type of problem, be it with the price, delivery, changes, among other situations.

According to Profeco, the first thing is to check which companies have the Digital Distinction, endorsed by this Attorney General’s Office. You can do it in: distinctivedigital.profeco.gob.mx

So that you are not surprised in your purchases on web pages, Profeco’s recommendations are: use a secure internet connection network, verify that the website has the letters HTTPS. It also advises that you go directly to the provider’s page, avoiding links.

Carefully review the privacy policies and verify that the provider has a means of contract and domicile in Mexico”, are other Profeco recommendations in this Hot Sale.

in 2022Profeco reported that the companies that did receive any type of claim from buyers (mainly due to purchase cancellation or misleading advertising) were the following: Amazon, Walmart, Liverpool, Elektra, Soriana and Sears.