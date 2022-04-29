The scandal of the alleged ‘hot returns’ of hundreds of immigrants and refugees in Mediterranean waters finally cost the position of the director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), Frenchman Fabrice Leggeri. The executive head of the organization, based in Warsaw, resigned from the position by means of a letter in which he offers his resignation on the understanding that his mandate has been “modified”.

The resignation follows the scandal revealed a year and a half ago by the German magazine ‘Der Spiegel’ and the investigative group Lighthouse Reports about alleged ‘hot returns’ at the maritime borders between Turkey and Greece. According to that publication and other associated media, Frontex vessels and agents were at least implicated by omission in illegal expulsions. At that time, there was talk of about seven occasions in which this type of action had taken place in the Aegean Sea, with the participation of ships from various Member States.

From those first revelations, there was a more generalized suspicion of the participation of community boats or at least tolerance or cover-up from the agency towards these ‘hot returns’. Frontex came out against this information, but it did not take long for successive pressures to be produced from Brussels to Leggeri for an exhaustive clarification of the cases.

The Frontex steering committee even set a date – in February 2021 – for its executive director to draw up a roadmap to reorganize the agency.

Abundant evidence



The pressures were mounting. Until now, Leggeri has clung to the position, appeared before the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament –among other bodies– and repeatedly denied Frontex’s involvement in these practices. But the investigations of NGOs operating in the Mediterranean continued to accumulate documentation on these cases.

‘Der Spiegel’, like other European media, supported and amplified in that year and a half its investigations into the so-called illegal ‘pushback’. He documented with photographs how refugee boats detected in the Aegean by the Greek coast guard were dragged back and abandoned heading for Turkey or North Africa.

In his resignation letter, Leggeri does not clarify what “modifications” in his mandate he refers to. The European Commission assured, after the text was released, that Frontex’s mandate has not been modified or revised and that its mission continues to be the protection of the Community’s external borders.