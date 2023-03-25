If you have seen erotic movies on Netflix and now you want to explore the catalog of HBO Max With some hot proposal, but that includes a plot that is as disturbing as it is captivating, then we have the right recommendation for you. Released in 1999, it was directed by the iconic filmmaker stanley kubrick and stars Hollywood megastars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Specifically, we talk about “Eyes wide shut”, translated into Spanish as “Eyes well closed”. Its plot is as passionate, explicit and provocative as it is creepy.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman for “Eyes Wide Shut.” Photo: Warner Bros.

What is “Eyes Wide Shut” about?

“Tom Cruise plays a doctor who is married to an art curator. One day, his wife (Nicole Kidman) admits that she was once almost unfaithful to him, which leads the protagonist to live an odyssey of sexual and moral self-discovery ”, indicates the official synopsis shared by HBO Max.

“Eyes wide Shut” brings us closer to Bill and Alice, a couple of doctors who are invited to the party of Victor Ziegler, a New York billionaire. Throughout the evening, the protagonists are temporarily separated: he had to attend to a naked woman who had passed out in the bathroom, while she was seduced by a guest into having sex on one of the floors above.

Returning home, Alice asks Bill if he slept with a couple of models they met at the party, but he can’t really reveal what he was up to, as Ziegler asked for discretion. This fact caused a fight between the main characters and soon escalated to an unexpected revelation: she confessed that she was about to leave the relationship to pursue a fantasy with a naval officer.

Bill took the news very badly, so he decided to drown his sorrows in a night of drinks with a friend. What he didn’t expect was that he would be led into a shady secret sexual organization. From there, the film builds a complicated story full of explicit scenes, tension and death.

Stanley Kubrick was the director of “Eyes Wide Shut.” Photo: GLR Archive

Did Stanley Kubrick die because of “Eyes Wide Shut”?

stanley kubrick passed away less than a week after finishing the assembly of “Eyes wide Shut”. The official information is that a cardiac arrest caused the death of the 70-year-old filmmaker. However, there is a bit of skepticism around this fact, since much was said about a possible caused death.

That is, the film in question revolves around a secret sexual organization, whose members are high society figures. According to Far Out magazine, the hypothesis indicates that Kubrick used his feature film to expose real groups, for which he would have been poisoned by a satanic organization, whose power would have prevented the true story from being made public.