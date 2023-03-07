He eroticism and Peruvian cinema have always been closely linked. There are great exponents with hot, high-voltage scenes, but, probably, movies like “A day without sex”, “Chicha tu madre” or “A fuck in love” are somewhat relegated when we compare them with that 1999 film inspired by a book of Mario vargas llosawhat ishe director Francisco Lombardi brought to the big screen and turned into a local classic: “Pantaleon and the Visitors”a film that launched renowned figures such as Monica Sanchez, Angie Cepeda, Tatiana astengo, tulla Rodriguez, savior of the Solar and more.

“Pantaléon and the visitors” became an icon of Peruvian cinema. Photo: Inca Films

What is “Pantaleon and the Visitors” about?

This recites the official synopsis shared by Movistar Play: “Much to his regret, Pantaleon Pantoja, a captain of the Peruvian Army, receives from his superiors the order to carry out the mission of setting up a brothel in the middle of the Amazon jungle, in order to satisfy the sexual needs of the troops stationed in such a remote area and keep the soldiers happy”.

“Pantaleon and the visitors” is located in the Peruvian jungle and brings us closer to Pantaleon Pantojaa captain with unbreakable morale who is entrusted with a somewhat atypical mission: that of obtaining a whole battalion of sex workers so that the national troops can satisfy their most libidinous desires, but with certain rules that they must respect yes or yes, unless who want to be discharged.

Pantoja, a married man, agrees to do as he is ordered, of course, as if it were a secret. Thus, he communicates with Chuchupe, the owner of a brothel, and casts who will be chosen to please the Peruvian military. However, chaos breaks out when Pantaleon meets ‘Colombiana’ (played by Angie Cepeda), with whom he will later be blackmailed by ‘Sinchi’ to end the man’s reputation and reveal what he does.

The ‘Sinchi’ will not be the only one that will cause terror in the jungle, but rather the natives themselves will soon expose the visitor service that operated in the thicket of the Amazon. From there, the erotic story becomes a portrait of death, betrayal and disappointment.

Where can I see the movie “Pantaleon and the visitors”?

“Pantaleon and the visitors” from 1999 can currently be seen on Movistar Play. You just have to have a subscription to the streaming service and that’s it.

