It is known: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the athletes with the sharpest language in the world, particularly among those who are very successful and popular. Also known: LeBron James is a leading advocate for athletes to use their status positioning to work for the oppressed communities that need it most. And the Milan striker doesn’t quite agree with it. One initial word was enough for this media duel to take place between two of the cracks most prominent on the planet.

The Swede is one of those who believe that athletes should stick to their activity and criticized the social and political activism of the Los Angeles Lakers star. “(LeBron) is great at what he does, but I don’t like it when people have some kind of status, go and do politics at the same time,” he criticized. “Do what you are good at, your profession. I play soccer because I am the best at soccer. I do not do politics. If I were a politician, I would do politics.”

Ibrahimovic he called attitudes like those of LeBron – and many other athletes – “the first big mistake” people make “when they become famous and acquire a certain status.” And he returned to the charge: “Stay out, do what you do best. The rest doesn’t look good. “

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the most famous footballers in the world. Photo DPA

After the 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, James was consulted on this issue.

“I would never shut up about things that are wrong. I talk about my people and inequality, social injustice, racism, the suppression of the vote, things that happen in our community because I have been part of it, “he argued. LeBron.

“I know what happens because I have a group of more than 300 kids in my school who go through the same thing and need a voice and I am their voice, I continue to focus on what happens not only in my community, but in the country and in the world “.

After releasing a sigh in laughter, the NBA’s third all-time top scorer continued, “There’s no way I’m just sticking with the sport because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice can be.”

LeBron attacks. On and off the court nothing is saved. AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill

And in addition to being eloquent, true to his style he showed a knowledge of the character that confronted him that does nothing more than reveal once again the degree of information of all levels that the Lakers forward has.

“It’s funny that he said that, because I think it is the same as in 2018, when he returned to Sweden, he talked about the same things because his last name was not a certain last name and he felt that there was racism about it when he went out on the court, Was he? Was he the one who said it? “, James ironized before responding to the rhetoric:” Yes, it seemed to me that he had said that. “

And he closed with everything: “I speak from an educated head. I’m the wrong guy to mess with because I do my homework.”