On a hot summer day in Venice, Vincent Chaperon, cave chef of Dom Pérignon, welcomes more than 150 guests from all over the world. They are chosen to test their latest creation. Chaperon, which moves with ease in the arenas of improvisation, seems to mold itself to the whims of a radical and unexpected nature that forces it to open its mind, set aside tradition and reflect the unpredictable and the singular in each vintage. What is presented each year at Les Révélations de Dom Pérignon, which is the name of this meeting, always ends up being a surprise. “Nature, which sometimes does things very well, now imposes a challenge, what we harvest today is different from tomorrow, and we must adapt to make the assembly,” Chaperon tells his guests, gathered between the walls of the palace. Soranzo Van Axel with a strict dress code black, more than 40 degrees and the humidity skyrocketed. The illusion of control is a fantasy that is increasingly removed from the creative territories that depend on the vagaries of the weather.

Vincent Chaperon, ‘chef de cave’ of Dom Pérignon, at the Soranzo Van Axel palace. Harold of Puymorin

Before the new vintage, Chaperon presents an almost personal experiment: a prototype without bubbles. Pré-Assemblages 2022 is a project that he started on his own initiative more than four years ago and that is giving him a lot of joy. “We don’t know if it will one day become a champagne, but these prototypes allow us to understand the architecture and journey of our products before maturing in the cellar,” he says over a bottle that might look like a champagne, but, in reality, is not. That is, some handwritten letters on the bottle warn: Improvisation.

Dinner table. Harold of Puymorin

The warm, dry and sunny summer of 2009 marked the house’s last vintage. Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2009 reveals from its first notes a grape in its most serene maturity, a very aromatic wine. Dom Pérignon vintages are tasted in silence, in an atmosphere of solemnity and maximum concentration, with headphones and classical music. This rosé has been in the cellar for more than 12 years and is a radical journey from darkness to light that takes advantage of the strength of the pinot noir grape and the determination of its creators to experiment freely until pushing the limits. “Integrating the strength of a red wine into a blend that must be harmonious is a great challenge,” Chaperon will later confirm in conversation with journalists.

Bottle of Improvisation 2022. Harold of Puymorin

A hundred sommeliers and culinary talents from around the world are on the guest list for this revelation, among them five Spanish chefs: Quique Dacosta, Paco Pérez, Albert Adrià, Paco Morales and Fernando Pérez Arellano. “Opening a bottle of Dom Pérignon is a reason for reunion, for sharing emotions and intimacies,” says Vincent Chaperon, glass in hand before a very long table that hosts a menu created for the occasion by the Italian chef Massimiliano Alajmo, who in his restaurant Le Calandre de Padua, with three Michelin stars, dedicates a lot of time to giving new life to each ingredient, getting to know it in depth before transforming it. With a floral menu, chef Alajmo celebrated the new Dom Pérignon, a miracle of the vagaries of nature in his own words cave chef: “Compared to the marked acidity of 2008, which was fresh and with friendly light, we have the opposite in 2009, a wine marked by heat that provides aromatic maturity and is like receiving a big hug.”