It has been just over three months since Oriol Junqueras left the presidency of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC). His departure was forced by pressure due to electoral fiascos and requests for renewal, although he warned that he would try to be re-elected in the extraordinary congress in November. One of the clearest voices that advocated then for the change of faces was that of who had been his number two for 13 years and current interim leader, Marta Rovira. Despite the breakup of the tandem, it was then shared that on the way to the conclave both sensitivities had to be worked out, with a lot of negotiation involved. But the escalation of the confrontation between both sectors in recent days undermines hopes of achieving this synthesis and threatens to prolong the uncertainty. At the moment, four candidates aspire to participate in the race and, if none obtains more than 50% of votes on November 30, the voting will have to be repeated in December.

“I will not be a candidate for anything, absolutely nothing, least of all against Oriol Junqueras,” said the general secretary in July, the day she returned from her escape to Switzerland after six years. Those in favor of the idea of ​​​​renewing faces, however, have organized themselves under the umbrella of the Nova Esquerra Nacional candidacy, which has the ex-high official of the Generalitat Xavier Godàs as a candidate to fight with Junqueras. This list and the one that leads the former vice president of the Generalitat, Militància Decidim, are the ones that initially have the most numbers in a race that officially begins on the 6th.

Junqueras’ departure from the presidency was dramatic, after a very tense executive. There were those in the party who presented this schism as having to choose “between dad or mom.” However, hopes remained that everything could be channeled. There are no underlying ideological differences, something that did happen almost 20 years ago, when the party was devastated by the Cainite struggle between Josep Lluís Carod-Rovira, Joan Puigcercós and Joan Carretero, which even ended with a split. Rovira’s return from Switzerland, after the terrorism investigation against him was filed, left a photo of the two hugging in Cantallops (Girona) that, based on the latest events, shines for its artificiality.

The negotiations of the agreement that was finally sealed with the PSC for the investiture of Salvador Illa involved great wear and tear for Rovira and his people, although not all of Junqueras’ followers were against the agreement nor did all of Rovira’s followers subscribe to it. Support for the pact was imposed by just 550 votes (53.3% in favor of yes compared to 44.8% of no), a sign of internal polarization. During the summer there were some clashes between both sectors as a result of the date of the Extraordinary Congress, which the Junqueristas considered, according to the statutes, to be in September.

But what blew everything up was the publication of new details about the so-called B structure of the Republicans, without control by the formation’s Executive and of which Junqueras ignores. The former president of the party gives credibility to the information that says that decisions were made outside of him and “contrast” campaigns were commissioned, such as the false flag attack by the Maragall brothers’ posters in the last municipal elections. Many of these leaks, usually with an obvious bias, tried to link Rovira at all costs. She broke her silence at the beginning of September and directly accused the Junqueras campaign of going after her, pointing out that they were willing to do anything to win Congress.

The absence of Rovira and former president Pere Aragonès in Nova Esquerra Nacional has not been a barrier for Junqueras’ attacks to be directed at both, although without naming them. Junqueras presented his candidacy unofficially last Saturday – on the 15th of this month he will have to register it and, if he meets the requirements, the deadline to present the guarantees is November 15 – and that starting signal ended up becoming a great memorial of grievances against the management of his former number two. “Let’s not stitch up any wounds that we haven’t cleaned before,” he said.

“I sincerely apologize for those who in the 21-D campaign [2017] couldn’t get it to work [de hacer posible el referéndum del 1-O] “He was vindicated as he deserved,” Junqueras said, thus pointing out the person he himself designated as party leader and presidential candidate when he was in preventive detention. This accusation fell especially badly among a part of the ranks, who remember how the then imprisoned leader blessed the Copernican turn of putting aside the unilateral path to open that of dialogue.

Junqueras also assured that he came to “save and recover” the party from those who want to teach lessons despite the fact that “they have never posted electoral posters,” in a also veiled reference to the Executive led by Aragonès. And, after ignoring the false flag campaigns, he accused Rovira and his hard core of “betraying” him, making party decisions without consulting him and describing himself as someone who, from prison, had no information about the party. His tone has been very sour, even when he seemingly tries to reach out. “I wish her the best, because we have had a friendship that I would like to save,” he said last Monday in an interview with RAC-1 regarding the general secretary.

The Rovirismo had initially chosen to try to turn the other cheek – something that, in other political stages, Junqueras always upheld – but the harshness of the statements has made them also go on the attack. “You cannot say that you were not there if you lead a party or an institution,” Godàs responded, in an interview with SER Catalunya. “The great betrayal that Junqueras speaks of is that Rovira did not return to appear at his side and considers that there is a new political cycle and a change of leadership is necessary?”, questioned the deputy in Madrid Teresa Jordà, also member of the Nova Esquerra Nacional candidacy.

The other two candidates that aspire to lead ERC, Foc Nou and Recuperem BCN, try to show how this struggle is another example of the need to turn the page on the years of the Junqueras-Rovira tandem. They insist that they still do not see real ideological or organizational differences. And although the four lists insist that events such as those of the Maragall cartels cannot be repeated, nothing suggests that this issue does not continue to be a weapon. The polarization is so great that it even threatens the future of Congress, which also overlaps with the negotiation of the Budgets in the Generalitat and, if there is a deficit path, in the Government. If none of the lists achieved 50% of the votes on November 30, another one would have to be held in the middle of the following month.

