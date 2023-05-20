The claque it was an old job of professional clappers. It consisted of strategically distributing themselves in theaters and other shows to applaud at specific moments what was happening on stage, to infect the public with their enthusiasm. And logically they charged money for it. I wonder if this activity also works in political rallies, wrapping those people in non-negotiable possession of the truth that they will make their public happy if they are elected. But I observe the orgasmic gesture of the parishioners before the speech of their pastors and I deduce that there is no trade in it, that it is only a matter of faith. Since I don’t own any, I envy them. However, I understand that when receiving 100 euros the staff joins the gangster business of postal votes in the city of Melilla. I try to imagine the amount that the usual rascals are going to get in exchange for the crumbs they offered their constituents.

I hear on TV Rita Maestre, candidate for mayor of Madrid or something similar, that if her perfidious rivals win, the most affected will be gay pride. Since I don’t have any kind of pride, I can’t give an opinion on such an urgent topic, but I suspect that there may also be other vital concerns of that abstraction called people.

The exhausting analysis and information on television about the elections alternates with the exciting universe of a lady named Tamara, Marchioness of I don’t know what or I don’t know where, since she has broken up with the designers of her future wedding dress. It is not a joke. Apparently half the country is passionate about such a transcendent issue. And they tell me that there are posters in the political campaign of Más Madrid with this motto between surreal and punk from: “Madrid is the host”. The host of what? I ask. Is good or bad?

