The host of the 60 Minutes show on the Russia 1 channel and State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov said that Russia and the United States are very similar. He discussed the similarities between the two countries in post for your Telegram channel.

Popov said that both in Russia and in the United States federal structure, powerful powers of the president, a bicameral parliament. According to him, in both countries there are backbone companies that are important for their livelihood. Also, as the presenter noted, in Russia and in the United States there is a serious influence of the military or police bloc.

In addition, Popov drew attention to the fact that in both countries there is a large gap in the standard of living of rich and poor people. Another common feature of Russia and the United States, he called the pace of life in megacities. The deputy explained that in Russian and American big cities the pace of life is much faster than in European ones.

Earlier, Popov complained about scammers who deceive Russians using the 60 Minutes program brand in Telegram. He stated that the show does not have a channel in the messenger.