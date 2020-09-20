The actor, host of the “Russian Lotto” Mikhail Borisov was put into a drug-induced coma. The artist was hospitalized in Moscow with pneumonia, reports September 19 REN TV…

According to the TV channel, 71-year-old Borisov is connected to a ventilator.

Mikhail Borisov is a Soviet and Russian actor, director and TV presenter. In the 1980s he was the chief director of the Tomsk Drama Theater, in 1990 he became the chief director of the Globus Moscow Drama Theater. In 2000 he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation. He is best known to viewers as the host of the “Russian Lotto”.

The fact of hospitalization was also confirmed by the host’s sister.

“He is hospitalized, but no one really knows anything. Everyone is being examined, nothing is known yet “, – said Nina Borisovna.

