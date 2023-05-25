The mentor in “The Boys” Maria Tretyakova said that thanks to the heroines of the show she became tougher

TV presenter and mentor in the reality show “Boys” on the channel “Friday!” Maria Tretyakova said that thanks to the heroines of the project she became tougher. About this she told in an interview with PopCornNews.

“I will answer very briefly: I became tougher,” she said in response to a question about what she learned from the participants in the TV show. At the same time, Tretyakova assured that the heroines of the program never showed aggression towards her.

The presenter also spoke about the reasons for the popularity of the show. She suggested that the project is in demand among the audience, as it allows you to compare yourself with other people, see other people’s changes and be aware of personal life difficulties. “People see and understand that even the most difficult and desperate situation can be resolved, as long as there is life, everything can be fixed,” Tretyakova added.

The reality show “Tomboys” comes out on “Friday!” since 2016. The heroines of the project are girls with antisocial behavior who want to radically change their lives. To do this, they perform various tasks in the show and participate in trials.

Earlier, Maria Tretyakova said that the project participants do not piss her off, do not annoy or shock her, but sometimes emotionally difficult moments arise. The TV presenter also described one of the most difficult situations on the show.