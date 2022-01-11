The TV presenter of the popular Russian show “Live” Mikhail Zelensky died at the age of 47. This was announced by the deputy head of the Russia-Kultura TV channel, Alexander Efimovich, in his Facebook-account.

“Everlasting memory. At the age of 47, our TV presenter Mikhail Zelensky died, ”Yefimovich said.

The circumstances and reasons for the death of the journalist were not specified. According to Telegram-channel “Earlier than all. Well, almost, ”Zelensky died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Zelensky was the host of the program “Ticket to the Bolshoi” on “Russia-Culture” and “Live”, and was also a columnist for the TV channel and host of the program “News of Culture”

