The host of the “Russian Lotto” Mikhail Borisov died at the age of 72. This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the publication, during the transportation of Borisov from one hospital to another, he suffered clinical death, after which the artist died.

Earlier it was reported that the TV presenter was hospitalized in one of the clinics in Moscow. Borisov is diagnosed with pneumonia. Doctors put him into a drug-induced coma and connected him to artificial lung ventilation (ALV).

Mikhail Borisov is a Soviet and Russian director, TV presenter and actor. Honored Artist of Russia. In the television lottery “Russian Lotto”, in addition to conducting the program, he is also its artistic director.