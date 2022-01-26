TV presenter and CEO of the Spas channel Boris Korchevnikov admitted that his father was addicted to alcohol. About this he told on the air of the program “The Fate of a Man” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

The guest of the program, Andrei Shcherbakov, the son of the famous Soviet actor Pyotr Shcherbakov, reported on the late father’s addiction to alcohol. Korchevnikov, in response, shared that his parent Vyacheslav Orlov also abused alcohol. “Dad drank mine. Lot. He drank heavily. And he left much earlier because of this from life, ”the TV presenter emphasized.

Korchevnikov added that later he thought a lot about the fate of his father. He also clarified that the parent in communication was not completely frank with him. “My dad also hid a lot from me, in particular, my sister, his daughter from another marriage,” said the presenter.

Earlier, Boris Korchevnikov, on the air of the program “The Fate of a Man,” spoke about other details of a difficult relationship with his father. According to the TV presenter, he never communicated with the parent. Korchevnikov called him a stranger.