Host Evgeny Popov refused to consider himself the main defender of the LGBT community in Russia

The host of the 60 Minutes show on the Russia 1 channel and State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov, who criticized the bill banning the promotion of non-traditional relations, refused to consider himself the main defender of the LGBT community in Russia. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Over the past week, I have become almost the main advocate of the LGBTQ community (the letter “K” stands for “queer” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) in Russia,” said Popov.

As Popov explained, he criticized the bill because he considers it unfinished.

The fact that the host of “Russia 1” did not approve the bill banning the promotion of non-traditional relations was reported a day earlier. The journalist pointed out its inaccuracy and vagueness of the wording. In particular, he drew attention to the fact that the bill does not spell out what exactly is meant by “traditional values”. In addition, the TV presenter said that, according to the Constitutional Court, the amendment does not relieve the state of the obligation to respect differences that relate, among other things, to a person’s sexual orientation.

The bill, which establishes a ban on the dissemination of information containing propaganda of non-traditional relations in the media, was submitted to the State Duma on July 18. The document also proposes to establish a ban on the issuance of rental certificates to cinemas for any cinematographic materials that allow propaganda of non-traditional relationships and the denial of family values. The authors of the initiative were deputies from the parties of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party and A Just Russia – For Truth.