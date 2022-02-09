The host of the program “Let’s get married!” on Channel One, Roza Syabitova commented on the appearance of her profile in the Tinder dating application, popular among Russians. According to the matchmaker, he has nothing to do with her. She stated this in an interview with the portal “TV program”.

Journalists told the TV presenter about the rumor that her photos had been seen on Tinder and asked if this was some kind of matchmaker experiment. Syabitova, in response, called the profile that appeared on the network the work of scammers.

“These are scammers. At this stage of my life, I prefer to live alone, without needing male support, and be happy on my own, ”the matchmaker emphasized.

Syabitova spoke about her experiment in an interview published in October 2020 on YouTube-channel “Empathy Manuchi”. Then the 58-year-old matchmaker said that she decided to go on a date with ten men from Tinder, who, according to them, were only interested in sex without commitment.

“We went to a restaurant. I asked him about the weather, about nature. Then she asked: will we go to you or to me? – said the TV presenter. However, the interlocutor was surprised by her question. “What are you, a prostitute?!” the man asked Syabitova, after which he left the establishment. The matchmaker encountered a similar negative reaction on a date with other users of the dating app.

It turned out that although the men did not plan a serious relationship, it was “somehow inhumane” for them to go straight to intimacy. Syabitova concluded that in profiles on dating sites, men do not always write the truth about themselves. She also stressed that Tinder is popular among scammers, so you should be careful when looking for a soulmate online.

Earlier, Syabitova named the reasons for the decline in the number of marriages. The matchmaker noticed that there are noticeably more girls with higher education and success in their careers than men, which, in her opinion, as a result complicates the search for a suitable partner for communication and marriage.