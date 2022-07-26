Doctor Andrei Prodeus said that people should not endure pain

Pediatrician-immunologist and host of the program “Live healthy!” on Channel One, Andrey Prodeus called a common mistake that people make with any pain. The specialist spoke about this on the air of the Sputnik radio station, his recording available on the Yandex.Zen platform.

Prodeus stated that people should not endure pain. As the immunologist explained, pain is a signal that something is wrong with the body. According to him, if a person does not experience pain, then he dies faster.

“Imagine, a person has appendicitis, but he does not feel pain. What will happen? Peritonitis. If there is peritonitis, then the likelihood that he will get to the hospital on time and receive treatment is zero, ”the doctor said.

Medicines help stop pain at the very beginning of its development, added Prodeus. If a person decides to endure pain and not take a pill, then soon the discomfort may intensify, and then one pill will not help get rid of them, the specialist warned.

Previously, Prodeus spoke about the main rules for protecting children from insects in the summer. The pediatrician recalled that insects not only bite unpleasantly, but can also carry diseases. In this regard, he advised parents to use repellents – insect repellents.