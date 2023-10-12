Maybe the Euro 2024 It hasn’t started yet, but it’s time to look up to Euro 2028.
The UK and Ireland will host the tournament after Turkey withdrew its name from bidding for the 2028 competition. As a result, the UK and Ireland’s bid has been successful, meaning international football will soon return to home.
It’s time to start planning your Euro 2028 itinerary, especially for those who live near a potential tournament venue. The topic of tickets and travel arrangements will be discussed later, but it’s still worth knowing if you get the chance to see some games in person.
Here are the host cities and stadiums for Euro 2028.
While it is understandable that there are no exact dates for Euro 2028 yet, the tournament is expected to start in June and end in July. The tournament is made up of 24 European nations and lasts approximately one month. Each team in the six groups plays three games before the knockout stages.
Ten stadiums will be used to host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, with each of the five host countries having at least one stadium involved.
Six of the venues used are in England, while Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland each have one stadium in use. It is not yet fully confirmed which venues will host which games and rounds, but it is believed that Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium will host the first match of the tournament and Wembley will host the semi-finals and final.
Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is included despite being unfinished, while there is some concern that Northern Ireland’s Casement Park may not be ready in time after a project to redevelop a former Everton stadium was delayed. the Gaelic Athletic Association.
There will also be dedicated fan zones across the country for cities and areas that do not host games.
Stadiums and cities confirmed for Euro 2028
|
Stadium
|
Country
|
City
|
Ability
|
Wembley Stadium
|
England
|
London
|
90,652
|
Principality Stadium
|
Welsh
|
Cardiff
|
73,952
|
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|
England
|
London
|
62,322
|
Etihad Stadium
|
England
|
Manchester
|
61,000
|
Everton Stadium
|
England
|
Liverpool
|
52,679
|
St James’ Park
|
England
|
Newcastle
|
52,305
|
Villa Park
|
England
|
Birmingham
|
52,190
|
Hampden Park
|
Scotland
|
glasgow
|
52,032
|
Aviva Stadium
|
Ireland
|
Dublin
|
51,711
|
Casement Park
|
North Ireland
|
belfast
|
34,500
