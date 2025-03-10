Two weeks ago, the Board of Directors of CEOE, with its more than 200 members of the different economic sectors throughout the country gathered in the same room, joined in a closed ovation to send mood to José Luis Yzuel, our José Luis, who continued to fight against the disease at that time. In the end it could not be, but that applause and the respect of all, perhaps it is -sure that he would think about it -a great triumph beyond the one who escaped in his most personal battle.

Rarely a person is able to gain affection and respect, not only of those around him in his professional and personal environment, in the hospitality sector in this case, but also that of the entire business community, without fissures. His invariable smile, his genuine honesty, his kindness in dealing with everyone and, in short, his ability to give the same intensity to the fight and joy, have made José Luis leave in CEOE an imperishable memory.

Personally, I feel that I am one of the lucky ones who let themselves be infected with their particular vision of the hospitality. He convinced us all that the important thing is what is shared; Each conversation, every toast, every moment, is good or bad, that we live together.

José Luis, you deciphened the meaning of life for many and it is hard to feel that now you have left us in half food, and that we will miss you in something like a desktop, in which we are always going to remind you. I do not want, so, stop taking advantage of this moment to remember the long hours of work we share during the pandemic. It was very easy to work with José Luis, even in the moments of greatest difficulty.









It was then that I finished seeing clearly what I already knew, that José Luis loved the hospitality industry. He defended it in those days as no one would have done it, trying to avoid all possible closures of companies, taking care of each job. Always concerned with giving their support to the most vulnerable colleagues at all times, aware that this sector that made its own was, equally, the great restoration and that of the neighborhood tasca.

Among all, we achieved ERTE signed in those days will not end a hospitality sector specially affected by the pandemic. Today I want to claim the crucial role that José Luis had to avoid a fatal outcome. Because José Luis was a natural leader, of those people who become even more necessary and decisive in adversity, even in his. In recent months, I was able to get a smile when you asked him how he was; or to worry beyond itself, for the small companies of the hospitality and trade affected by the DANA in Valencia.

I think we have lost a friend and, above all, a reference. I hope we remember him when at the next meeting of those he attended to distribute, not only knowledge, but sympathy and hugs, let’s talk about the sectors, figures, the economy.

So, remember how he knew how to leave the numbers aside to defend their sector because it made people very happy. That is a great teaching for everyone, let’s stay with that. Let’s keep the happiness industry for which it was fully.

Antonio Garamendi, president of CEOE.