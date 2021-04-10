The hospitality entrepreneurs took 279 people out of unemployment last month to face the increase in customers they had during the days of Holy Week. This is clear from the data relating to Cartagena published by the Employment and Training Service of the Autonomous Community (Sefcarm), where as of March 31, 19,970 people were registered. Unemployment rose slightly in the agricultural and construction sectors and fell in the industrial sector and, above all, in the services sector. Thanks to the latter, almost three hundred people left the lists.

In fact, hoteliers are the first to admit that their sales have risen compared to recent weeks and that if there had been a greater opening they would have hired more unemployed workers, as explained by the president of the Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs (Hostecar) , Juan José López.

According to the data published yesterday in the Monthly Report of the Labor Market of the Cartagena Region, which is prepared by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena for the COEC employer, in the rest of the municipalities it also decreased. It did so in 535 people, reaching the current 34,553, which represents a decrease of 1.5%. It decreased 2.6% in services and 1% in industry, while it rose mainly in agriculture. It was almost 3%.

THE DATA 19,970 is the number of unemployed registered in all the municipalities of the region. 34,553 is the number of unemployed registered in all the municipalities of the region.

Easter holidays



From the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) they see that this decrease in unemployment is higher than that registered in the same month of the last ten years. In these cases, it decreased on average 1% during the 2011-2020 period. March 2021 has been better than the average in recent years. For the general secretary of COEC, Esther Aguirre, this decrease is due to the fact that “the Easter holidays and some de-escalation measures adopted have improved the confidence of consumers in the health context and of employers, in the workplace.”

These effects are also a reflection of the number of employment contracts signed in the Campo de Cartagena region. In March 2021 there were 25,887 documents, 13.3% more than in February of this year and 15.7% higher than the same month of the previous year.