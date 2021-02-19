WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – The Corona crisis cost hoteliers and landlords a good third of their sales last year. The Federal Statistical Office put the decrease compared to 2019 on Friday at 36.6 percent. Adjusted for prices (real), the decline would even have been 39 percent. The statisticians tightened their first estimate from January slightly by one percentage point.

The so-called hard lockdown in December hit companies particularly hard. Compared to November, sales fell again by more than 14 percent. The whole dimension only becomes clear in comparison with the same month last year: In December 2020, the hotels, restaurants and caterers sold 70.8 percent less than a year earlier. At unchanged prices (real) the minus was even 72.3 percent./ceb/DP/eas