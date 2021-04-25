The hospitality industry does not lift its head. With their sights set on the summer, the hoteliers are living a year to forget, in some communities due to the total closure that they have faced for months due to sanitary restrictions, and in the most lax, such as Madrid, due to the collapse of consumption that has been dragging on for months. During Holy Week, a time when normally the sector was used to making cash, the drop in sales at the national level has reached 70% compared to the 2019 figures, before the pandemicAccording to data from the Hospitality Industry of Spain, the employers representing the sector.

In case of Madrid It is much better for hoteliers, since the community establishes capacity limits but the premises can be open throughout the day, until the curfew set at 11 pm. However, although some predicted an improvement in the figures because the perimeter closure of Holy Week has prevented the exit from the region, the drop in billing has also been significant, 40% less sales compared to 2019, according to the employer’s figures.

José Luis Yzuel, President of the Hospitality Industry of Spain, explains to this newspaper that the model that Madrid has opted for is “compatible” with the development of its economic activity, which means that its billing drops are lower than those of other communities. Yzuel also indicates that the same happens in employment, where the The difference in the fall with respect to Catalonia is four points.

And it is that the drop in billing directly affects employment. Yzuel indicates that last year 300,000 jobs were lost in the sector compared to those in 2019 and the year ended with 364,000 workers in ERTE, almost half of the total of those who still continue under this mechanism in Spain. The first quarter has worsened the situation, especially in February with the rise of the third wave, exceeding 450,000 people of the hospitality sector under an ERTE. In March, 374,0000 employees were still in this situation.

The Randstad data leave no room for doubt: recruitment in the hospitality industry has plummeted by 75.4% in Spain since the summer. In other words, from that month – the hiring ceiling after the outbreak of the pandemic – More than 176,000 contractors have been stopped signing, going from almost 234,000 in July to 57,500 today. In February, it was the worst pandemic record of the entire year. The Randstad report also reveals large differences at the regional level. With data compared to July, the Balearic Islands (-93%), Galicia (-92%) and Cantabria (-88%) are the ones that register the greatest drops in hotel contracting. The less pronounced decreases occurred in the Basque Country (-58%), the Canary Islands (-46%) and the Community of Madrid (-31%).

Wave of defaults



These figures make two out of every three hoteliers already assume that they will not return to normal business activity until the end of next year. This is a much more pessimistic figure than that of the country’s companies as a whole, where 81% expect to have reached the pre-crisis level by the end of the year. “The uncertainty about the pandemic, the restrictions and the perimeter closures are causing a lethal scenario for the hospitality sector, which has not found relief since the brief respite last summer,” says Valentin Bote, director of Randstad Research.

According to his data, the 79% of food and beverage companies have their activity severely affected or stopped, and 47% have had to reduce their business and 31% stop their activity, even temporarily. 71% of these companies still have workers in ERTE. The measures that they request from the Government and the communities are direct aid, tax exemptions and an extension of the ERTE beyond the May 31 set so far.

All these obstacles have meant that credit to the hotel business will increase by almost 32% in 2020, with an increase in the sector’s indebtedness in just one year of 8,500 million euros to touch 35,500 million at the end of 2020, according to the latest report from the consulting firm AIS Group. This immense volume of hospitality debt represents 6.2% of the total credit granted to productive activities last year, exceeding more than three times commercial credit, and within the services sector, it represents 8.6%.

Experts warn that this enormous credit growth can lead to a considerable rise in delinquencies and a wave of defaults that will arrive in a few months When some of the current state measures are disabled, they are containing bankruptcies.